Box office: Coolie (Hindi) collects Rs 18.50 crore in 4 days; Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj film scores average results

The Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film, Coolie: The Powerhouse, has scored average results in its opening weekend in Hindi, faring better than the pre-release expectations. The actioner has collected Rs 18.50 crore over its four day run, and the film stayed consistent around the Rs 4.00 crore mark though the weekend. Coolie opened at Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, followed by a spike to Rs 6.00 crore on Friday, before settling in at Rs 4.00 crore and Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

The national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis - have collected Rs 8.30 crore over the four day period, contributing 47 percent to the total business. The numbers are decent in Hindi because Coolie had no expectations, however, the trend through four-day period is not encouraging indicating a not-so-strong hold in business on Monday.

Coolie will be looking at a lifetime total in the range of Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore, as it has one more week of clean run before facing competition from Param Sundari. The film will end up being the second highest grossing Tamil film dubbed in Hindi after 2.0, surpassing films like Robot, Kabali, Vikram, and Leo among others. Having said that, with a start of Rs 4.25 crore, the Rajinikanth starrer could have hit a bigger number in Hindi, but the mixed reports did no good to the theatrical prospects.

Here’s a look at day wise collections of Coolie (Hindi)

Advertisement

Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore

Friday: Rs 6.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore

Total: Rs 18.50 crore

Coolie faced competition from War 2 in Hindi markets, and North India is the only area where the Rajinikanth starrer was trailing behind the YRF Spy Universe film, as it dominated the former in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office collections of Coolie & War 2.

ALSO READ: Box Office: War 2 (Hindi) scores underwhelming results in extended opening weekend; Hrithik – NTR film nets Rs 125 crore in 4 days