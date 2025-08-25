PICS: Suhana Khan and rumored BF Agastya Nanda party together with Navya Naveli Nanda

Suhana Khan may have never spoken about her personal life, but her rumored relationship with Agastya Nanda has always been the talk of the town. The two met on the sets of their debut OTT film, The Archies, and have been in a relationship since. Their constant spotting has made fans believe that there is much more than friendship between them. Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was spotted with her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda and her rumored BF in the town last night, raising eyebrows yet again.

Suhana Khan spotted partying with Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s princess Suhana Khan stepped out of her house looking all stylish and stunning to party with her friends. In the video, which is going viral on social media, we can spot the budding actress coming out of the party venue along with her BFF and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Agastya Nanda was also spotted with them.

In the video, we can see Navya and Suhana seated in the back seat of the car along with another friend of theirs. Nanda looked gorgeous in a black outfit, while SRK’s daughter looked stunning in a stylish outfit. The girls could not stop smiling as they were being captured by the paparazzi.

Suhana Khan’s work front

Suhana Khan is all set to make her feature film debut with an action-packed King. She is going to share the screen space with her dad, Shah Rukh Khan.

The film rides on a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. SRK plays a gangster in the action thriller, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films of Hindi Cinema, and features the actor in a raw and rugged avatar.

Agastya Nanda’s work front

Agastya is all geared up to star in Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The story falls on the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

