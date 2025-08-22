ENHYPEN’s Jungwon declares his love for Indian sweets Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun, fans celebrate

K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is known to be full of foodies who seek unique tastes and experiences. While touring and hopping around the world to promote their music, the group’s members often seek local cuisines to expand their knowledge. Among them, member Jay, who is known to be good at cooking, had another dessert option recommended to him by leader Jungwon. During a recent livestream, the star shared how he enjoyed eating Rasgulla and went ahead with looking for its description and recipe, even explaining its fragrance to lure his teammate into trying it.

Advertisement

Jungwon tries to influence Jay with the Rasgulla craze

Reading a comment during his livestream with Jay on the fan community platform Weverse, Jungwon began discussing various dishes with his fans. Having previously recommended it, a fan spoke about trying Rasgulla, to which the singer took to detailing its looks to the older member, who appeared unaware. Although he called it a ‘cheese ball’ made with milk initially, the ENHYPEN leader took his time to do proper research. He figured that it was an Indian dessert and even recited its process, including the sugar syrup that goes with it. Entranced by its rose scent, the star encouraged people to try it.

Adding another dessert to his list, Jungwon went on to express his liking for Gulab Jamun —the brown-coloured sweet made with flour and boasting a similar syrup-dipping process to the previous one. In the past, an ENHYPEN member recommended it to Engenes and even shared that Indian curry was one of his favourites to try. The desi fans of the singer have since been celebrating his palate preference! Meanwhile, others began suggesting various Indian sweets and dishes for the K-pop idol to check out next, including Rasmalai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and aespa's Winter react to relationship rumors after alleged date spotting; here's what they said