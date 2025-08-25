Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s divorce news just a ‘rumor’? Daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence: ‘He is not even…’

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the headlines for the past couple of days, but for all the wrong reasons. The recent reports revealed that the star wife accused the actor of adultery, cruelty, and desertion and filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage. Days after this news came out, the couple’s daughter finally broke her silence over it. Tina Ahuja said that she is blessed to have such a beautiful family.

Tina Ahuja breaks silence on reports of Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s divorce

Talking to Hindustan Times, Tina Ahuja thanked fans for their constant support and also refuted claims of her parents heading for a divorce. She said, “It’s all rumors.” Further, on being asked about what she feels when such reports resurface again and again, the actress responded by admitting that she doesn't pay attention to these rumors.

Tina Ahuja reveals her parents' reaction to news of their divorce

Ahuja was also asked about her parents' reaction to the news of their divorce. Responding, she revealed that Govinda is not even in the country. She added, “I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.”

Details about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce news

According to the Hauterrfly report, Sunita Ahuja filed for a divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The report states that Ahuja filed the case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, on the grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Reportedly, Govinda was summoned by the court and was asked to appear for further procedure. However, he failed to appear in court initially until May 2025.

It is said that since June 2025, the couple have been trying to work things through with the court-mandated counselling. Sunita has been reaching the court in person for the procedure, and Govinda has remained absent. It is not known if he is attending the counselling personally or virtually.

