Throwback: When Govinda’s wife Sunita revealed Raveena Tandon still says ‘mein terese shaadi karti’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been married for over three decades. Once celebrated as an ideal couple, the two are now in the headlines over reports of a possible split. Recent interviews and solo appearances by Sunita have only fueled speculation. In an old conversation with Hindi Rush, Sunita opened up about her marriage, sharing candid details and lighthearted moments about her life with Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja on Raveena Tandon’s comment

In the interview, Sunita recalled how actor Raveena Tandon once joked with Govinda. She said, “Raveena bolti hain abhi bhi, Chichi tu mujhe pehle milta, main terese shaadi karti” (Raveena still says, Chichi if I had met you earlier, I would have married you). Sunita responded with humor, saying, “Maine kaha leja, pataa chalega terko. Merko farak hi nahi padta tha” (I told her, take him and you will find out. It never really bothered me).

She admitted that earlier in life, she was carefree about such comments. But as years passed, her perspective changed. “Pehle acha mein bol toh rahi hu. Abhi 60 ke baad dar lag raha hain” (Earlier, I would say such things lightly. But now after turning 60, I feel a bit of fear), she added.

Lifestyle changes and concerns over time

Sunita Ahuja also reflected on how Govinda has changed over the years. She remembered his busy work schedule and dedication. “Pehle ye sab karta bhi nahi tha ye. Chup chaap, kaam itna karta tha affair karne ka time kab milega isko” (Earlier, he never did such things. He was always quiet and so busy with work, when would he even get time for an affair), she said.

However, she shared her worries about the present, as Govinda now spends more time at home. “Lekin ab dar lagta hain, saala khaali baitha hain, kuch kar na daale” (But now I feel scared, since he sits idle, what if he ends up doing something wrong), she admitted.

Here’s what Sunita told Govinda on Kapil Sharma’s Show

During the interview, Sunita also referred to her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show. She recalled telling her husband not to take jokes seriously. “Kapil ke show mein humesha bolti thi na, ki yaar ye toh kuch karta hi nahi, karta hi nahi hain” (On Kapil’s show, I would always say, he doesn’t do anything, he just sits around), she said.

She shared that she warned Govinda not to misinterpret her words. “Maine bola bhai aisa kuch mat kardena tu life mein ki fir mujhe pachtaana pade” (I told him, don’t ever do something in life that would make me regret these words), Sunita revealed. She added, “Ki fir bolega ki tumne toh bola ki kuch karta hi nahi, karta hi nahi, isliye toh maine kar diya. Aisa bolna mat kabhi. Sochna bhi mat kabhi karne ke liye” (Because then you might say, you always said I don’t do anything, so I did this. Never say that, and don’t even think of doing anything like that).

