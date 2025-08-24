Rebel Wilson’s 36 Kg Weight Loss Journey: Inside Her Diet, Struggles, and the Secret to Finding Balance

Rebel Wilson lost nearly 36 kg after declaring 2020 her “year of health,” but she says the journey is ongoing. The actor, now 45, recently acknowledged regaining about 14 kg during a hectic stretch of work, motherhood, and promoting her memoir Rebel Rising.

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14 kg (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does,” she wrote on Instagram in June 2024. In April 2025, she launched a personal “six-week challenge,” telling fans she wants to be “a healthier version” of herself.

Inside Rebel Wilson’s 'year of health': Diet, exercise, mindset

Rebel Wilson shifted from emotional eating to sustainable habits. “I think I was emotional eating…because I wasn't loving myself enough,” she told PEOPLE. Earlier, she said she would eat “3,000 calories most days,” mostly carbs. During her 2020 reset, she prioritized moderate portions and a high-protein diet, fish, salmon, chicken breast, tacos with lean beef, and protein shakes, and walked daily. “Nothing is forbidden…I might eat half of what I used to eat before. And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine,” she said.

Her workouts mixed strength training with long walks. High-tech testing showed walking was “the best way” for her to cut body fat. By October 2021, she was down 35 kg and later passed 36 kg. Health markers improved, and she began landing more serious roles. “I started getting offered more serious roles…I think I kind of untypecast myself by losing weight,” she told SiriusXM in May 2025.

Here’s how PCOS and fertility goals shaped her plan

Wilson lives with PCOS, which can affect fertility. A fertility consult in 2019 pushed her to get healthier for egg retrieval. “He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight,” she told PEOPLE. In November 2022, she welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate with fiancée Ramona Agruma. After becoming a mom, travel and lack of sleep made maintenance harder. “I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle,” she told the Daily Mail.

Did Rebel Wilson use Ozempic?

Wilson has said she used Ozempic to help maintain weight. “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she told The Sunday Times in March 2024, while urging young people not to obsess over looks.

Wilson’s bottom line mixes body positivity with health: “Weight health means being the healthier version of myself…You can believe in body positivity and still believe the best thing to do for yourself is to lose weight.” Her journey continues to inspire many by showing that lasting change comes from self-care, resilience, and balance.

