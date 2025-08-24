Top 5 2nd Weekend at Tamil Nadu Box Office in 2025: Ajith Kumar tops with Good Bad Ugly, Rajinikanth third with Coolie

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, has recorded a below-average second weekend at the box office in India, though the film has raced into the the Rs 100 crore club (GBOC) in Tamil Nadu.

Coolie adds Rs 16 crore to the tally in second weekend

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie grossed Rs 16 crore in the second weekend, with Rs 7 crore coming today on the second Sunday. The total cume of Coolie in its home turf now stands at Rs 128.75 crore gross by the end of the 11th day. The movie recorded the third biggest second weekend of 2025 in Tamil Nadu.

The Rajinikanth starrer remained slightly behind Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon (Rs 16.75 crore), which is just Rs 75 lakhs away. The top spot belongs to Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, which earned Rs 18.50 crore in the second weekend in Tamil Nadu.

The final cume of Coolie will be much under Dragon in its home turf due to its average box office trends post the festive period, as the word of mouth turned out to be mixed in the cinema going audience.

Coolie didn't perform on the expected lines

Coolie turned into a successful venture at the box office, thanks to its superlative business in the opening weekend. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth combo was expected to do much better. The Sun Pictures movie was touted to be the next industry hit; however, a mixed-bag audience reception spoiled all the pre-release hype.

Top 2nd weekend at Tamil Nadu box office in 2025:

Good Bad Ugly: Rs 18.50 crore Dragon: Rs 16.75 crore Coolie: Rs 16.00 crore (Est.) Tourist Family: Rs 15.00 crore Thalaiva Thalaivi: Rs 14.00 crore

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

