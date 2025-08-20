'Million feelings, Zero words': Did Yuzvendra Chahal respond to ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s viral divorce remarks?

India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has responded indirectly to his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma’s recent remarks on their divorce. A day after Dhanashree, a choreographer and social media personality, shared her emotional experience on the podcast Spill The Tea, Chahal posted a cryptic message on Instagram that caught fans’ attention.

Sharing a series of pictures of himself, Chahal wrote: “Million feelings, Zero words.” The cricketer is currently in England, representing Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup 2025, making this brief post his only public statement regarding the ongoing social media conversation about his personal life.

Dhanashree Verma opens up about the divorce

In her podcast appearance, Dhanashree Verma gave a candid account of the divorce proceedings, describing them as “deeply emotional” for both families. She said, “Divorce is not something to celebrate. It’s something very sad. Marriage begins with love, but when it ends, it often ends in distrust.” She recalled breaking down when the court verdict was announced, showing the personal toll the split had taken.

What particularly drew public attention was Dhanashree’s description of Chahal’s attire during the court proceedings. The cricketer wore a black t-shirt with the slogan “Be your own sugar daddy”, which many interpreted as a pointed message aimed at his ex-wife. “He walked out first, and that whole t-shirt episode unfolded. I wasn’t even aware of it because I left quietly through the back door. But before I realised, people began speculating about me because of that stunt,” Dhanashree said.

Here’s why the post went viral

The Instagram post and Dhanashree’s remarks quickly sparked a social media storm. Fans are divided over Chahal’s choice of attire and Dhanashree’s blunt revelations. Despite the emotional moments, Dhanashree said the incident gave her closure: “That moment gave me the motivation to laugh and move on. It’s over.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s brief and cryptic post has stirred even more curiosity around the ongoing saga. As he focuses on his current season in England, fans are speculating about the personal side of the split. Many on social media are now trying to interpret the meaning behind “Million feelings, Zero words”, showing interest in Chahal’s perspective while he keeps things low-key.

