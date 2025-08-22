His Man season 2 couple Junseong and Seungho dramatically reunite in livestream 1 day after announcing breakup

‘No longer children of a divorced couple,’ say fans as Lee Junseong and Shin Seungho, lovingly called as Junseongho, get back together. On August 21, the couple turned on a livestream on their shared YouTube account to announce that they are rekindling their romance. The two who first met on the gay dating reality show His Man season 2 were one of the two final couples and have been dating for over 2 years now. A post on their 367K (now 371K) subscriber YouTube account announced their break-up, and still stands despite their reconciliation. Citing ‘personality difference’ as the reason for their breakup, the two shared that they argued again a day after breaking up and decided to make things work again.

Junseong and Seungho lay out the truth behind a 24-hour break-up

With rumors about Shin Seungho and Lee Junseong’s break-up being ‘fake’ and if it counted at all, owing to their 24-hour reconciliation, the two clarified that they were indeed separated for longer.

Sharing a timeline of the events, the two revealed, “We had an argument on Friday. It escalated, and eventually we decided to break up, mainly because of continued personality differences and problems that made it difficult to keep our relationship. We spoke about many things that bothered us.” They shared that despite Seungho wanting to end things, Junseong did not want to let go.

After breaking up on August 15, the two had another spat after announcing their break up which seemingly made them realize their feelings for each other again. The turmoil it took on their physical and mental health, saw them skipping food and sleep. However, they apologized for the trouble it caused to their fans, “I've read every single comment from you guys. Of course, there were some really bad ones… From the outside, it must look ridiculous that everything happened within a single day, and for that, we are truly sorry.”

Though the duo is not sure what their future will look like, owing to the many things they still need to discuss, they will do whatever is possible. So far, videos on their joint YouTube channel, Junseongho’s, have been brought back.

