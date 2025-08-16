Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha is the biggest blockbuster of 2025; Racing towards Rs 200 crore in Hindi

The Hombale Films-produced animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025 after Saiyaara, with insane ROI for the stakeholders. The film is refusing to stop at the box office, continuing to surprise with its trend on a day-on-day basis. In a rarest of the rare scenario, there is a high possibility for the fourth week collections of the Mahavatar Narsimha to be higher than the first week business.

The animated saga set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology collected Rs 29 crore in the opening week, jumping to Rs 50 crore in the second one, and Rs 48.50 crore in week three. The film faced competition from War 2 and Coolie in the fourth week, but even that’s not stopping audiences from visiting the cinema halls. Mahavatar Narsimha clocked Rs 5.50 crore on fourth Friday, showing a phenomenal jump of over 200 percent over the third Thursday. The film is seeing another spike in business on Saturday too owing to Janamashtami, and could hit the Rs 6.50 crore mark on the fourth Saturday.

The 23-day total of Mahavatar Narsimha in Hindi would stand around the Rs 140 crore mark, and the film has a real shot at hitting the Rs 200 crore mark in Hindi alone.

Here’s a look at week wise collections of Mahavatar Narsimha

Week One: Rs 29.00 crore

Week Two: Rs 50.00 crore

Week Three: Rs 48.50 crore

4th Friday: Rs 5.50 crore

4th Saturday: Rs 6.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 140 crore (Expected)

The above-reported collections are excluding the 3D charges, and if that’s into account, the 23-day business would be around the Rs 155 crore mark. The producers will earn about Rs 150 crore profits from Mahavatar Narsimha, with the shot at even better results if the digital and satellite values are escalated. The film has become the new age Jai Santoshi Maa of Indian Cinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

