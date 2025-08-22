EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to spearhead Ragini MMS 3 for Ekta Kapoor

In the post-pandemic world, Tammanaah Bhatia has been on a signing spree capitalizing on the love she got for her work on digital platforms. The actress became also became a sensation with her song, Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2, and went ahead to sign on for Vann with Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty’s next film led by John Abraham. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to spearhead the next part of the Ragini MMS franchise.

A source close to the development shared, “Ekta Kapoor has been wanting to make the third part of Ragini MMS for a while now, and she has brain stormed several ideas for this erotic horror trilogy. She has finally got a subject that blends into the world of Ragini MMS, and is all set to take the film on floors towards the end of 2025.”

The source further added, “Ekta discussed the idea of Ragini MMS 3 with Tamannaah Bhatia on the sets of Vann, and the actress was stunned by the horror quotient the film has to offer. The film also has scope for chartbuster music, and the team is on the hunt for a song that could take the nation by storm. The film merges horror elements with sensuality.”

For those unaware, the Ragini MMS franchise kicked off in 2011 with Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala, followed by Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. The sequel is known for the song ‘Baby Doll’ ft. Sunny Leone, and the makers are looking to recreate the magic of that number, this time around with Tamannaah Bhatia. Apart from Ragini MMS 3, Ekta Kapoor is working on multiple other films, which includes a mytho-thriller helmed by Anil Rahi Barve (Tumbbad fame). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

