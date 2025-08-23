Taemin, Super Junior D&E, Bang Yedam and more confirm first-ever shows in India for K-Town 3

Mumbai is setting the stage for the biggest K-pop show, K-Town, which is returning to India with its third edition. The announcement has filled the fans with excitement, as they eagerly wait for the event to kick off. Apart from revealing the dates for the event, the organisers also revealed that three new artists, Taemin, Super Junior D&E, and Bang Yedam, will head out for their first performances in the country.

Advertisement

Additionally, the lineup for K-Town 3 will include the Korean band ONEWE and an emerging artist, JEY.

All about K-Town 3 coming to Mumbai

As for K-Town 3.0, the event celebrates India’s premier Korean culture through music and dance, bringing the elements and factors of Korea to the heart of the country. K-Town provides the fans with a unique experience, where they can dig deeper into the culture and essence of Korea.

In addition to the interactive activities for the fans, the event also invites popular K-pop performers, who would entertain the audience through their solo and band concerts.

At the K-Town festival, the fans can also immerse themselves in trying Korean beauty products, Korean food, and a lineup of events.

In the past year, the fans witnessed BamBam, BI, Chen, and Xiumin take the center stage for their live performances.

As for this year, fans are excited to croon the tracks along with a star-studded lineup, which includes Taemin, Super Junior D&E, and Bang Yedam. In addition, multiple bands will also perform for the audience, keeping them on their feet at all times.

Advertisement

As for the artists mentioned, Taemin is a member of SHINee and is known for his magnetic stage presence. He is an acclaimed solo artist and will mark his first-ever appearance in India.

Meanwhile, the Super Junior duo comprises Donghae and Eunhyuk. The pair has a huge fan following across the globe, as they are known for their strong performances.

Moreover, Yedam too will make his India debut. The former band member of Treasure, who recently embarked on his solo path, will showcase his vocal creativity and engage the audience with his emotive performances.

K-Town 3 will be open for the fans from November 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Taemin reacts to 'upsetting' dating rumors with dancer No:ze after back hug photo leak: 'Learned to hold back...'