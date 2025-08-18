Box Office: War 2 (Hindi) scores underwhelming results in extended opening weekend; Hrithik – NTR film nets Rs 125 crore in 4 days

The Hrithik Roshan and NTR led War 2 has seen sub-par results in its extended opening weekend as the Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected Rs 125 crore over the four-day run in Hindi. The YRF Spy Universe film opened below expectations at Rs 28 crore on a working Thursday, but the 55 percent spike to Rs 45 crore on Independence Day gave some hope. However, the film underperformed with Rs 26 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

Through the weekend, War 2 has collected Rs 60 crore in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – contributing about 48 percent to the total business. The remaining business came in from the non-national chains and single screens. War 2 just couldn’t gain any momentum over the weekend, and that’s a result of the not-so-good audience word of mouth.

The film has done the best business in Hindi, as the Telugu version stayed low with 4-day business estimated to be around the Rs 50 crore mark. The all India weekend nett falls in the vicinity of Rs 170 crore, and in an ideal world, this should have been done in 2 days flat.

War 2 primarily got hit due to multiple factors – ranging from assets not landing right, to the content not leaving a mark – but one must appreciate the production house, Yash Raj Films, as also the leading man Hrithik Roshan for not opting for the malpractices of self-buying tickets to safeguard the opening weekend. In today’s world, it’s easy to buy tickets in advance as also through the day for managing the perception, but the team of War 2 has stayed away from these gimmicks, accepting the fate with grace.

War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office

Thursday: Rs 28 crore

Friday: Rs 45 crore

Saturday: Rs 26 crore

Sunday: Rs 26 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 125 crore

