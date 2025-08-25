‘My girlfriend is two years younger than you’: Soha Ali Khan recalls how Saif Ali Khan first introduced Kareena to her

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor share an adorable bond with each other. The Tum Mile actress sat down for a conversation with Zoom, where she reflected on Kapoor’s gossipmonger image, as well as talked about her first interaction with the Tashan star.

Khan shared that she took her time to get to know the Crew actress before the latter went on to marry Saif Ali Khan and into the Pataudi family.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor and his Kurbaan co-star went on to tie the knot in 2012, and are now parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh.

Soha Ali Khan speaks about Kareena Kapoor being a gossipmonger

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Soha Ali Khan spoke about Kareena Kapoor’s image of a gossipmonger. She said, "She is definitely, definitely, a source of wealth of information that she has; I don't know how. If I want to know something, then even at 12 o'clock I will ask her, but she's also very good and protective of her sources, and she will only tell what she is willing to share.”

The mom of one further added, “But there's so much more about her that is so wonderful about her; there is much more than gossip."

Elsewhere in the talks, Ali Khan revealed how she was introduced to Kapoor as his brother’s girlfriend. Soha recalled her actor brother giving her a call and telling her that his girlfriend is two years younger than her.

Advertisement

The Rang de Basanti star explained, "I was intimidated; I just remember my brother calling me and we were shooting something at that time, and he said, 'I want you to know that my girlfriend is two years younger than you or something.' And I was like, okay, great. That was my introduction.”

The actress continued to share that she did not make a perception about Kareena before meeting her, and it sure took time for the duo to gel with each other. “It takes time and trust and consistency to build a relationship with some people. And I felt like it took that time between Kareena and myself. And also a few incidents that have happened over the past, maybe 10, 12 years have perhaps brought us closer together," Soha stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Chhori 2. As for Kareena Kapoor, the actress will appear next in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The project was announced in April 2025, and will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Serves Some Serious Workout Motivation at 46 with These Exercises