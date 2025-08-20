‘How could he say that?’: Son Ye Jin reveals No Other Choice director Park Chan Wook’s unexpected blunt reaction

Oldboy director Park Chan Wook has high expectations for his actors, and that was visible once again. Gearing up for the release of his next film, No Other Choice, lead star Son Ye-jin has revealed that even after years in the entertainment industry, she was still unable to satisfy the demands of the filmmakers while on set. During a production briefing on August 19, the actress spoke about how her seemingly unsatisfactory dancing skills earned an earful from the director and eventually got edited out of the production.

Son Ye Jin did not meet the mark for Park Chan Wook, know what happened

As reported by Newsen, speaking to the media at Yongsan, Seoul, on August 19, Son Ye-jin did not hold back on sharing her experience of joining hands with Park Chan Wook for his latest project, No Other Choice. She was joined by the man himself, alongside fellow co-stars Park Hee Soon, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran and Cha Seung Won. Spilling about a particular scene, which required her to hone and present her dancing skills. The Crash Landing on You star revealed that the man behind the camera did not like her performance and was quick to comment on it.

“The director told me, ‘I thought you’d be better since you said you practised so much.’ Inside, I was like, ‘How could he say that to me?’ I had practised for nearly three months.” She added how the director further reprimanded her hard work for 3 months, in disbelief that she had taken so long to work on it, but did not produce the expected results, ‘it doesn’t really show,’ he said, shocking the seasoned actress.

Marking her big screen return following her marriage to Hyun Bin and the birth of their son in 2022, the work seems to be cut out for the big star. This incident, although spoken in a joking tone, revealed Park Chan Wook’s sky-high standards for his cast and how strict he can be despite the years of experience any actor possesses.

No Other Choice will screen at the Venice International Film Festival from August 29, 2025.

