Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty backs Dhanashree Verma after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘So much respect’

Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who finalised her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in March 2025, has once again made headlines after opening up about the separation in a podcast with Humans of Bombay. The conversation has now sparked reactions across social media, with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, publicly supporting Dhanashree.

Devisha Shetty shows solidarity with Dhanashree Verma

Devisha Shetty, who often shared time with Dhanashree during Indian cricket matches, took to Instagram to show her support. Sharing a screenshot of the podcast, Devisha wrote: “So much respect and love for you.” The post quickly caught attention online and was widely discussed on Reddit, where fans appreciated her gesture.

One user commented, “Good that SKY’s wife is standing up for her, clearly she knows more than we do.” Another added, “After divorce, Yuzi was being immature…but Dhanashree handled it well.”

What did Dhanashree Verma say about her divorce?

In the podcast, Dhanashree Verma spoke openly about the emotional challenges of ending her marriage. She recalled being caught off guard by Yuzvendra Chahal’s outfit on the day of their divorce hearing, a t-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.”

“I was still crying inside when he walked out. Later, I saw pictures of the T-shirt online. It wasn’t a small event in life, and people were going to blame me anyway. That moment I told myself, it’s over, it’s done. Why should I cry anymore?” she said.

Calling the move “immature,” Dhanashree added, “You have your own battle going on, and there is a media circus. I chose maturity over being immature and passing statements to appease the public. I don’t want to disrupt my family values or his. Respect has to remain intact.”

Here’s what Dhanashree said about staying silent

During the interview, Dhanashree also addressed people questioning her silence. She responded to Chahal’s past claims about their marriage being “fake” towards the end.

She said, “There is a reason why we say personal life. It has to be private. A coin has two sides. Just because I am not speaking doesn’t give anybody the power to take advantage of that. It’s not correct, and I don’t think it should happen with anybody. It’s done and dusted, please move on.”

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020 and parted ways after more than four years in March 2025.

