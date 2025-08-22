All 5 TXT members renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC within 7 years of debut: 'To go further, for longer’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will continue to be with MOA. On August 22, a new notice on the boy group’s Weverse and other social media accounts confirmed the team’s decision to renew their contracts with their management label, BIGHIT MUSIC. The group thanked their fans for the support and expressed their wish to go further with them. This makes them the second team from the agency to continue their long-running relationship with their agency, breaking the infamous 7-year curse of the K-pop industry. The news is even more remarkable considering HYBE label ADOR's ongoing battle with girl group NewJeans for the validity of their contracts.

TXT extends journey with BIGHIT MUSIC

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai have decided to stay longer with their current team, bringing joyful news on the day of their new tour, ACT: TOMORROW, which began today, August 22 and is all set to run for many more months. Here’s how the news was revealed to the fans.

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC

We would like to announce that all five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have re-signed their contracts.

With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has kept their promise with MOA “to go further, for longer." We are truly thankful to MOA for staying with us, and we will continue to do our very best.

BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to provide full support to the group so the members can carry out a wide variety of activities. We will also faithfully fulfill our role as a strong partner and companion, ensuring that TOMORROW X TOGETHER's story-filled music and performances can reach audiences all around the world.

We kindly ask MOA for your unwavering love and support. Please look forward to the shining tomorrow we will write together with TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Thank You”.

It remains to be seen how long the contracts were renewed for. However, previous renewals by company seniors show that it could be for five years at the very least. BTS first renewed their contracts in October 2018, for 5 years, following which the members were said to have renewed them for another 5 years in September 2023. The tenure of the latest one is unknown. Their first renewal came almost one year before the contract was supposed to end. In the same way, if TXT has signed for another 5 years from their expiration period in early 2026, then the group is likely to run till 2031 minimum.

