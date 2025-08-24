Dhanush drops big update: Idli Kadai second single to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

The makers of Idli Kadai have officially announced that the film’s second single will be released on Vinayagar Chaturthi. Director-actor Dhanush shared the news on X with a poster and the line: “Idli kadai second single on vinayagar chathurthi”. The song, reported to begin with the words “Enjaami Thanthane”, is also said to be sung by Dhanush.

Dhanush’s announcement has further raised anticipation for the Idli Kadai soundtrack. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, who reunites with Dhanush for this project. The first single, Enna Sugam, written and sung by Dhanush and featuring Nithya Menen, was released recently and drew positive attention online. That track helped build early momentum for the film’s promotions.

Here’s what to expect from the Vinayagar Chaturthi single

The second single is being positioned as a festival special, timed to reach listeners on Vinayagar Chaturthi. Reports indicate Dhanush lends his voice to this track as well, continuing the actor-director’s hands-on approach to Idli Kadai music. With G.V. Prakash composing and Dhanush as singer-lyricist, the team aims for a strong emotional connect that can trend on streaming platforms and social media.

Will Dhanush sing again?

Fans are excited because Dhanush has written and sung the film’s songs so far. The first single Enna Sugam became a talking point soon after release. The cast, which includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, Rajkiran, Ilavarasu and others, and the backing of composer G.V. Prakash add to the film’s appeal. The production is credited to Aditya Bhaskaran under Don Pictures, and promotions are being rolled out steadily.

Idli Kadai is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 1. The strategic timing of singles, including the Vinayagar Chaturthi drop, is clearly aimed at keeping the film in public conversation ahead of the October release. With Dhanush’s direct involvement in music and direction, and a strong ensemble cast, expectations are high for both the soundtrack and the film.

