EXCLUSIVE: After Superboys of Malegaon, Reema Kagti reunites with Sonakshi Sinha on Dahaad 2; Filming begins in December

Earlier in the year, Reema Kagti made it to the headlines for directing Superboys of Malegaon, which went ahead to win critical appreciation all across the board. Right after the release of Superboys of Malegaon, the filmmaker has dived into writing for the next chapter of Dahaad. For those unaware, in 2023, Sonakshi Sinha made her debut to the world of web-series with the Reema Kagti directed Dahaad. With Vijay Verma as the villain, Dahaad went on to become one of the most appreciated web-series of the year, and ended with the promise of a season two. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Reema Kagti and Sonakshi Sinha are reuniting for Dahaad 2.

According to sources close to the development, Reema Kagti has locked the screenplay for Dahaad 2, and is looking forward to take it on floors in the month of December 2025. “The script is locked, and the web-series is presently in the pre-production stage. While Sonakshi Sinha will be back to play the part of SI Anjali Bhaati, the casting for other characters is underway. Much like Dahaad, the second season too will feature a strong actor as the antagonist and the casting for same is underway.”

Dahaad 2 will also be a topical thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Society, and Sonaksi is excited to revisit her character of a tough cop. Known for writing films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Dil Dhadakne Do and also long format shows like Made In Heaven and Dahaad. Interestingly, Reema was also the mind behind the best reviewed film of 2025, Superboys of Malegaon and the next season of Dahaad will mark her return as a creator.

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

