Jungkook was cast in BTS without audition by BIGHIT MUSIC? Here's what we know

BTS is one of the most renowned K-pop bands in the world. Every musician in the group has got his own fan following, with the audience being ever excited for their tracks to be released on audio platforms. On August 22, the casting director Noh Min-mi revealed that while the rest of the musicians auditioned for their roles in the band, it was Jungkook who got a place, without any vocal test or audition.

Advertisement

During her appearance on the Kajufriends YouTube channel, Min-mi first explained her role and then went on to share that Jungkook was the one she personally added to the lot of other brilliant musicians.

Did Jungkook not audition for the BTS band?

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Noh Min-mi went on to reveal that her role as a casting director is to “find raw gems and turn them into diamonds.” She also acquired training in scouting, managing visuals, skills, and character.

When asked about her involvement with BTS, the casting director revealed that she had first placed Suga into the band because his charm and smile got to her. However, it was Jungkook whom Min-mi personally cast.

She explained, “There were so many casting directors at the scene. One boy caught my eye. His eyes were bright, he looked adorable, and it felt like he was glowing. I was drawn to him as if by fate.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the casting professional added that she did not want to lose Jungkook, and so she did not let him go through the audition process, instead handing over her card to him directly.

Min-mi said, “Usually, companies set an audition date. But I told his father, ‘Let’s sign right away—he has potential.’ Other agencies were chasing him, some even waiting at Seoul Station, but in the end his father chose Big Hit.” She went on to say, “It was almost like being under a spell. I couldn’t let him go. Signing Jungkook without an audition still feels surreal.”

Meanwhile, speaking of BTS’ global success, Noh Min-mi expressed her affection and pride for the band members.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's new solo music and world tour soon? New post and profile pic hint at possibility