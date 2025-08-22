Kammattam OTT Release: When and where to watch Sudev Nair starrer Malayalam web series online

Sudev Nair starrer Malayalam language web series Kammattam is gearing up to hit the digital space soon. The show is touted to be a mystery crime thriller, delving deep into a deceitful web of financial scams.

When and where to watch Kammattam

Kammattam is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform, ZEE5, from September 5, 2025. The official announcement was shared by the platform via its social media handle.

The post read, “Every eye, every face, and every frame has a story to tell. Kammattam, streaming on ZEE5 from September 5, 2025, in Malayalam.” (translated from Malayalam).

See the official update post:

Official trailer and plot of Kammattam

Kammattam features the story of Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger game is at play.

Whether Antonio solves the case or if something darker is lurking in the shadows forms the central narrative of the series.

Cast and crew of Kammattam

Kammattam features Sudev Nair in the lead role with an ensemble cast including Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev, Jins Bhaskar, and many more in key roles.

The series is directed by Shan Thulasidharan, with the screenplay written by Sanjith RS, Sudheesh Sugunanandhan, and Jose Thomas Polackal based on a story written by Shihabudeen K.

Kammattam is bankrolled by Arjun Ravindran under the banner of 23 FEET Entertainment. The musical group 4 Musics composed the background scores, while Prakash Velayudhan and Ratheesh Mohanan handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on a true incident and reportedly completed the shooting for six episodes in just 11 days.

Sudev Nair’s next movie

Sudev Nair is next expected to appear in a supporting role for Toxic, starring Yash. The Kannada-English bilingual movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas with a star-studded cast Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and many more.

Anirudh Ravichander is speculated to handle the musical tracks and scores. It was also reported that Kantara Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth is also part of the period gangster flick. The much-awaited movie will release on March 19, 2026.

