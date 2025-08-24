Box Office: War 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 15 crore in second weekend; Hrithik & NTR film hits Rs 164 crore in 11 days

The Hrithik Roshan and NTR-led War 2 has failed to show the required growth at the box office in the second weekend. The YRF Spy Universe saga has collected Rs 15 crore in the second weekend, taking the 11-day total collections to Rs 164 crore. After scoring Rs 148.75 crore in the extended opening week, the film dipped to Rs 3.50 crore on the second Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday, peaking at Rs 6.00 crore on Sunday.

Advertisement

War 2 won’t add much post the second weekend and will be looking to close its run around the Rs 185 crore mark, which spells nothing but disappointment. The film has faced rejection from the audiences owing to the sub-par content, and will be among the rare failures for YRF in the action genre.

The film has still done some sort of business in Hindi, whereas Telugu was a no-show after the opening day, which was also not upto the mark. The makers cast NTR with the hope of getting Telugu diaspora on board, but the punt has certainly not paid off as the audience there viewed it as a dubbed film, than a pure Telugu film from their hero. The Hindi gross of War 2 stands around the Rs 196 crore mark, whereas the Telugu version has clocked a gross around the Rs 57 crore mark.

As pointed out by us before, one must appreciate the leading man, Hrithik Roshan and also the producer Aditya Chopra to accept the failure with grace, without making any attempt to manipulate and disrupt the sanctity of box office. The 11-day figures of War 2 should have ideally been the 4-day opening weekend biz, but the troubles started to mount right from the below-par first day business.

Advertisement

War 2 is headed to emerge the third biggest grosser of 2025, leaving films like Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5 behind, but that’s not an achievement in any way as the costs of the film are higher than all 3 put together and War 2 should have aimed to hit Rs 300 crore plus in the worst case scenario in Hindi.

War 2 (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office Collections:

Week One: Rs 148.75 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 5.50 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 6.00 crore

Total: Rs 163.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of War 2!

ALSO READ: Top 5 2nd Weekend at Tamil Nadu Box Office in 2025: Ajith Kumar tops with Good Bad Ugly, Rajinikanth third with Coolie