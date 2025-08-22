RM wants to commit to BTS and its new music, promises to meet soon in love letter to fans: ‘Want to dedicate myself…’

BTS’ RM has always been the one with the unimaginable lyricism, a knack for written and verbal magic that has often poured into his songs and speeches. One of his most cherished contents continues to be the long letters he occasionally shares on the fan communication platform Weverse. On August 22, he uploaded another one from the terrace of the rented place RM now shares with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While in Los Angeles working on their post-military comeback album, the group has been living under one roof. Speaking about his time with the Bangtan members, he hopes that the moments they’ve shared in the faraway place will “turn into some kind of beauty, something I’d forgotten for too long”.

RM reflects on his post-military songwriting

Talking about how the last 2 months have passed by, he shared that ‘working, living, and playing together with the members’ is a truly strange experience. It’s giving him the feeling of being on the next season of Bon Boyage, the group’s travel variety show, which saw them visit Malta and more places. RM revealed his daily schedule of waking up around 10 am, exercising, eating and heading to work around 1 or 2 pm, only to return post sunset. He connects the flow of his non-happy, non-sad days to that of being as real as life gets.

The BTS leader then reflected on his team, “In our hearts, “Bangtan” might be like pieces of paper, each of a different color. Even I’m not quite sure anymore.” However, he cherishes this time and wants it to become something meaningful. As I near thirty, to be still creating something together with these friends. I want to dedicate myself to, and feel grateful for,

this very moment itself.”

RM promised to fly back to his fans soon and reunite with them with a new album that the group is working hard to create. The group has been in the US since early July and is working on their release, slated for spring 2026.

