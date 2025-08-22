2025 K-World Dream Awards Full Winners List: Stray Kids, IVE, TXT, and KPop Demon Hunters take big accolades

The 2025 K-World Dream Awards were held on August 21 at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul. Following an impressive run through K-pop big achievements this year, the hosts, Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, as well as a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Byeon Woo Seok to Kang You Seok, Moon Ga Young, and more, announced the winners. The biggest winners of the night were Stray Kids and IVE, who took home 4 wins each, followed by TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NCT WISH, who grabbed 3. Jang Won Young was given the Solo Popularity honor.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards

Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE

Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM

World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE

Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids

Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony

New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Global Music Artist Award: TXT

Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts

Listener Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB

Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE

Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY

Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young

Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids

Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé

Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE

Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel

Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY

Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment Executive Producer)

Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon

Originally known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards (SOBA), the event has upgraded itself to appeal to international audiences. Streamed domestically and for a limited international audience, the 2025 K-World Dream Awards could be watched through HelloLive worldwide and U-NEXT in Japan

