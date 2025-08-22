2025 K-World Dream Awards Full Winners List: Stray Kids, IVE, TXT, and KPop Demon Hunters take big accolades
With a sparkling ceremony, this year’s edition of the famed 2025 K-World Dream Awards became even more special with the impressive attendees, including K-pop and K-drama stars.
The 2025 K-World Dream Awards were held on August 21 at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul. Following an impressive run through K-pop big achievements this year, the hosts, Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, as well as a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Byeon Woo Seok to Kang You Seok, Moon Ga Young, and more, announced the winners. The biggest winners of the night were Stray Kids and IVE, who took home 4 wins each, followed by TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NCT WISH, who grabbed 3. Jang Won Young was given the Solo Popularity honor.
Check out the full list of winners at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards
Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE
Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM
World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE
Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids
Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony
New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES
Global Music Artist Award: TXT
Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts
Listener Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB
Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE
Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)
Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY
Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young
Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids
Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé
Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE
Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel
Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY
Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment Executive Producer)
Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon
Originally known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards (SOBA), the event has upgraded itself to appeal to international audiences. Streamed domestically and for a limited international audience, the 2025 K-World Dream Awards could be watched through HelloLive worldwide and U-NEXT in Japan
