EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk team up for Mudassar Aziz’s comedy titled Zamana Kya Kahega

Over the last 2 months, Pinkvilla has given several updates on the Mudassar Aziz-directed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. We were the first to report that the comic caper will feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film went on floors, and the makers are looking to release it in the Summer 2026 period. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Mudassar Aziz is all set to produce a comedy film.

According to sources close to the development, Mudassar Aziz’s next production is titled Zamana Kya Kahega and much like all his directorial, will be a one-of-its-kind high-concept situational comedy. “Zama Kya Kahega will be directed be Amit Roy and will feature Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film will go on floors in September 2025 with a start to finish schedule, and release in the cinema halls in 2026,” revealed a source.

The source further informs that the film is a hilarious situational comedy centered around the three characters with a big ensemble. “Much like Happy Bhaag Jayegi, this one too is an event based comedy, where situations pile up one after the other leading to humour. The subject was discussed by Mudassar with Taapsee, Fardeen, and Ammy on the sets of Khel Khel Mein, and the trio has been on board ever since then,” the source added.

The film is written by Mudassar Aziz and will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer, Amit Roy, who has worked on films like Dunki, Animal, and Deva among others. The film will be shot in India and UK, and the team has already completed a recce on the shoot locations. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

