EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30

In 2016, Tiger Shroff took charge as Ronnie in Baaghi, which went ahead to become a success story at the box office. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to take the franchise route with Baaghi, and the sequel went ahead to become a blockbuster in 2018. Baaghi hit the trilogy mark in 2020, as the third installment released just before the pandemic. And now, come 2025, Tiger Shroff is all set to roar back as Ronnie in Baaghi 4. With 2 weeks to go for the theatrical release of Baaghi 4, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to launch the trailer of this actioner on August 30, 2025.

A source shares, “The Baaghi 4 trailer cut is locked and the team is looking to launch it in a grand way on August 30, 2025. The trailer will officially kick-start the countdown for the film’s release on September 5, and also commence the advance bookings. Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, and entire team is confident to present action like never before with the Baaghi 4 trailer.”

The source further informs that the trailer will open up the plot of Baaghi 4, capitalizing on the intense face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. “After the family friendly action in the first three parts, the fourth Baaghi films takes the A-Rated route, as K Harsha has left no stone unturned to design an uncompromised R-Rated action film like the ones made in the West," the source adds. Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa and Harnaz Sandhu in key roles.

Apart from Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff has two more films under his kitty – the Sachin Ravi-directed untitled high-concept actioner produced by Murad Khetani and the Raj Mehta directed Lag Ja Gale under Karan Johar’s production. The actor will start the Sachin Ravi directorial from October, whereas Lag Ja Gale goes on floors in second half of November.

Sajid Nadaidwala on the other hand has the Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj film lined up for release in the month of December. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

