Coolie (Hindi) Second Weekend Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film hits Rs 27 crore in 11 days

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Coolie, started on a good note in Hindi, but lost its grip post the festive weekend. The action drama turned out to be an average performer in the Hindi belt.

Coolie nets Rs 4.10 crore in the second weekend, set to cross Leo's lifetime cume

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie: The Powerhouse, debuted with Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day. It wrapped its opening weekend of 4 days at Rs 18.50 crore net. The movie did a reasonable business in the first weekend, however, it couldn't remain strong further.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie collected Rs 1.30 crore on first Monday, witnessing a massive drop. Coolie, then, remained steady and collected Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday. It then went under the Rs 1 crore mark and minted Rs 90 lakh, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 85 lakh from Wednesday to 2nd Friday. The movie saw some surge on Saturday and Sunday and collected Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively.

The total cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 27.10 crore net in Hindi. The movie is set to surpass the lifetime Hindi cume of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, by the end of its theaterical run. Based on current trends, Coolie is likely to finish its box office journey at Rs 35 crore mark.

The Day-wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Thursday Rs 75 lakh Friday Rs 85 lakh Saturday Rs 1.50 crore Sunday Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 27.10 crore net in 11 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

