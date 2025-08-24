War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club

Coolie (Hindi) Second Weekend Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film hits Rs 27 crore in 11 days

Rajinikanth's Coolie added Rs 4.10 crore net to the tally in the second weekend. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is set to cross the lifetime Hindi cume of his previous directorial, Leo, soon.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 24, 2025 | 10:46 PM IST | 90K
Rajinikanth
Coolie (Hindi) Second Weekend Box Office: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj film hits Rs 27 crore in 11 days (Credits: Sun Pictures)

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Coolie, started on a good note in Hindi, but lost its grip post the festive weekend. The action drama turned out to be an average performer in the Hindi belt. 

Coolie nets Rs 4.10 crore in the second weekend, set to cross Leo's lifetime cume 

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie: The Powerhouse, debuted with Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day. It wrapped its opening weekend of 4 days at Rs 18.50 crore net. The movie did a reasonable business in the first weekend, however, it couldn't remain strong further.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie collected Rs 1.30 crore on first Monday, witnessing a massive drop. Coolie, then, remained steady and collected Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday. It then went under the Rs 1 crore mark and minted Rs 90 lakh, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 85 lakh from Wednesday to 2nd Friday. The movie saw some surge on Saturday and Sunday and collected Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively. 

The total cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 27.10 crore net in Hindi. The movie is set to surpass the lifetime Hindi cume of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, by the end of its theaterical run. Based on current trends, Coolie is likely to finish its box office journey at Rs 35 crore mark. 

The Day-wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under

Day  Net Hindi Collections
Thursday Rs 4.25 crore
Friday Rs 6.00 crore
Saturday Rs 4.00 crore
Sunday Rs 4.25 crore
Monday Rs 1.30 crore
Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore
Wednesday Rs 90 lakh
Thursday Rs 75 lakh
Friday Rs 85 lakh
Saturday Rs 1.50 crore
Sunday Rs 1.75 crore (est.)
Total Rs 27.10 crore net in 11 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas 

Coolie is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

