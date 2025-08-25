Meet Tannishtha Chatterjee: Angry Indian Goddesses fame actress, single mother who is battling stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer

Many Bollywood stars have bravely fought one of the biggest battles of their lives with cancer in the past and shared it on social media. Recently, popular actress Tannishtha Chatterjee too took to her Instagram handle and shared the news of her fighting Oligo Metastatic stage 4 cancer for the past 8 months. This news came as a shock to all her fans and industry friends. Let us give you an insight into the life of the actress who has a 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old daughter, both completely dependent on her.

Tannishtha Chatterjee's early life and education

Tannishtha Chatterjee was born in Pune, Maharashtra, in a Bengali family. Before she stepped into acting, the actress majored in Chemistry at Delhi University. Her love and inclination for acting led her to the National School of Drama, where she later trained in acting.

Tannishtha Chatterjee's acting career

Right after completing her course in NSD, Tannishtha began working in theatre, performing in both Indian and International productions. Her fluency in Bengali, Hindi and English added as a plus in her career.

She made her acting debut with a German-Bengali film titled Shadows Of Time in 2005. This was an international project shot in India but produced by a German team. Her performance was loved by all, and it gave her international recognition. This film also premiered at big international film festivals like Toronto and Berlin.

After this, in 2007, she was cast in Brick Lane, which was a British adaptation of Monica Ali’s novel. Her other notable works include Hava Aney Dey, Bibar, Parched, Angry Indian Goddesses, Doctor Rakhmabai and Lion.

Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial career

Tannishtha made her directorial debut with Roam Rome Mein in 2019. This was a psychological drama that premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, and she secured the Asia Star Award for this film.

Tannishtha Chatterjee adopted a 3-year-old girl

Not many know that the well-known actress is a single mother. Tannishtha, who is still single, welcomed a 3-year-old girl into her life through adoption. Since then, she has been embracing motherhood and enjoying life with her daughter, who is now 9 years old.

Tannishtha Chatterjee’s battle with cancer

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tannishtha shared a picture of herself with a shaved head and wrote a long note about her battle with stage 4 cancer. In her note, she wrote, “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. It's about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old daughter .. both totally dependent on me.”

Tannishtha was most recently seen in Bindiya Ke Bahubali, which released on August 8, and is available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player.

