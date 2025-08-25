Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Christopher Flaunts His Body Transformation Amid Impressive Weight Loss of 200 Pounds

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, impressed the audience with his major body transformation. The 27-year-old lost 200 pounds and debuted his new physique on social media, as he posed in a buttoned-down shirt and shorts, scrolling through his phone, while on a yacht. The pictures were shared by Schwarzenegger’s sister, Katherine, on her Instagram account.

Prior to Christopher’s pictures going viral, he spoke of his weight loss journey at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles. The event was held on May 10.

Christopher Schwarzenegger reflects on his weight loss journey

While addressing the audience from the panel at the event, Schwarzenegger admitted that his weight loss journey was a “big process.” He went on to share, “I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia.” Christopher further added, “I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal], like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,’ and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities.”

Skydiving was one of the activities on the list, and however much he wished to do it, his weight didn’t allow him. Recalling his excitement for sport, the youngest child of Arnold and Maria Shriver stated, “I was like, ‘I want to go skydiving.’ And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t skydive.’”

Schwarzenegger went on to claim that he had tried everything in the past years to lose the weight; however, nothing worked in his favor for the long term. “I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school.”

He continued to say, “It’s not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error. And even still to this day … when you’re saying, ‘oh, before-and-after photos … ’ I don’t feel like I’m an ‘after’ yet. I don’t feel like I’m at the point.”

However, giving up bread worked for Christopher Schwarzenegger, and he could get a hold of his weight.

