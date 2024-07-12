BTS’ V's virtual house tour: From quirky interiors to Sesame Street plushies and fan-made paintings, introduction to singer's dreamy abode

V of BTS is undoubtedly one of the most followed K-pop idols and his influence truly knows no bounds. V debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS and initially, they used to live in a small shared dormitory.

At present time, V like all the other BTS members lives alone. V has given peeks into his abode many times, through Instagram posts, stories, and even lives. Once he gave a small exclusive house tour in the BTS docuseries titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

Let's take a house tour of BTS’ V’s penthouse in Seoul

Living Room with Sesame Street plushies

V’s living room gives off luxurious vibes with majorly black color-based interiors with intricated pop details. The living room also has some walls with rugged rough details to give a cave-like touch.

V’s living room entails a big screen TV space with speakers and a record player sitting on one of the corners. The room is laden with black-colored furniture including the carpet, couches, and coffee table. The room also has huge windows on one side which take up that entire wall.

It is interesting to note that V studied interior design for six months and then he later designed his home by himself. Hence, bringing the idea that V’s house can be interpreted as his own description and views on life. The whole decor and feel of the Rainy Days singer’s house scream V’s name, in a sense forming a connection.

The living room overall keeps a modern theme while it gets a quirky twist which is symbolic of V’s own goofy side in the form of the Sesame Street plushies that stay lined up on the sofa and the shark boy statue in the other corner.

A closer look at V’s living room here:

Fan-made The Simpsons paintings

V has decorated his dreamy abode to be symbolic of his unique taste. He came up with the ideas of interior design himself and designed most of the things that were later made.

A notable part of V’s abode in Seoul is the painting he likes to display. BTS and their fans have a long and deep connection and V was previously gifted a The Simpsons painting of him by a fan which he still displays in his home, in the bedroom.

V’s first The Simpsons painting:

Later, V asked another one of his fans to draw a The Simpsons painting of him in blue hair with a rose. He has displayed it as well in his home in another TV room above a black leather sofa.

The second The Simpsons painting displayed by V in his house:

Modern black and silver kitchen

V has a huge kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures giving off a luxe vibe. The kitchen has a gorgeous black and silver theme exuding a plush atmosphere. The fixtures have a black base with silver corners and knobs for detailing.

Talking about the details, the kitchen has a grey stone island in the middle of the kitchen. The ceiling of the kitchen follows a double-ceiling style with a mirror sliding door at the entrance.

A lot of abstract paintings, quirky statues

V has a huge collection of abstract paintings which also includes some he has collected over time and the ones he designed himself to decorate his home.

The paintings give off V’s energy as they bring a pop of color into his luxurious penthouse. The paintings feature various facial designs, sceneries, and more.

Another highlight of V’s home is the Mickey Mouse sculpture he has displayed in his home which he self-designed. The sculpture has two Mickey Mouses one in black and white and one in color, who are in fighting positions. While a wire-style flower creates a halo behind them.

Have a look at art displayed in V’s home here:

Dining Room

V has a marble dining table in his dining room which also has huge gorgeous windows offering a gorgeous skyline in the background.

Check out pics of V’s dining room here:

Workout room and bedroom

Previously, V has given glimpses of his workout room via his Instagram stories and Weverse lives. The Love Me Again singer has a workout machine in one of his rooms where he also has a desk. V has many times come live from the room while the equipment was clearly visible in the back.

Meanwhile, he has also shared some photos from his bedroom with his pet Yeontan which shows a bed and a TV in the otherwise minimalist room. It also has one of the Simpsons paintings along with a lamp.

This was what BTS’ V’s self-interior-designed home looks like. The luxurious penthouse with interior design done by the Love Me Again singer himself is set to his unique preferences hence becoming a symbol of the singer’s soul itself.

