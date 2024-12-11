BTS's V and Park Hyo Shin's Winter Ahead debuts at 99 on Billboard Hot 100; tops Digital Songs Sales chart

BTS’ V recently made his comeback with the single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin on November 29, 2024. Soon after the song’s lyrics, the song has managed to grab top spots on various charts including Billboard Hot 100. V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and shot the music video before entering the army.

On December 10, 2024, the positions for the Billboard Hot 100 chart were revealed, and BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s Holiday song Winter Ahead managed to secure no. 99 spot on the chart. It marks Park Hyo Shin’s first entry in the Billboard charts and becoming one of the most popular songs in the United States this week. Winter Ahead also marks V’s fifth solo entry on the Hot 100, following Christmas Tree, which peaked at no. 79, Love Me Again at no. 96, Slow Dancing at no. 51, and FRI(ENDS) at no. 65.

Beyond the Hot 100, Winter Ahead claimed the top spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, becoming the best-selling song of the week in the United States. It also debuted at No. 14 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 33 on the Global 200 this week. Meanwhile, V re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 88, marking his 11th overall week on the chart as a solo artist.

Watch Winter Ahead music video

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?! V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video.