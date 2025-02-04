Cashero FIRST LOOK: Lee Jun Ho, Kim Byung Chul and Kim Hyang Gi are heroes with unusual triggers; to release in 4Q

Cashero is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Ho, Kim Byung Chul and more in the leading roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated release, the first look of the show has been released starring the lead cast. The plot of the show follows a couple of unusual heroes who try to save the day and keep civilians safe.

On February 4, 2025, the production team behind the highly anticipated K-drama Cashero unveiled the first set of still cuts, offering a glimpse into the show's unique premise. One striking image features Lee Junho, Kim Byung Chul, and Kim Hyang Gi standing confidently, exuding a heroic aura as they face the audience. However, a closer look reveals that each of them is holding specific items hinting at the unique triggers that activate their supernatural abilities.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Kang Sang Woong, a modest community center worker whose strength increases in direct relation to the amount of cash he possesses. His ordinary life, centered around the dream of homeownership, takes a dramatic turn when he unexpectedly acquires powers.

Kim Byung Chul portrays Byun Ho In, a lawyer whose extraordinary powers emerge whenever he consumes alcohol. As he confronts a shadowy organization that preys on those with supernatural abilities, he discovers Kang Sang Woong’s potential. Recognizing the power they hold, he proposes a partnership to take on the dangerous forces threatening them.

Kim Hyang Gi plays Bang Eun Mi, a spirited and unabashed individual whose powers are fueled by the calories she consumes. She joins both Kang Sabg Woong and Byung Ho In to fight the bad guys bravely.

On another set of still cuts, Lee Jun Ho can be seen having an intense conversation with Kim Hye Joon, who is playing the role of Kang Sang Woong’s longtime girlfriend Kim Min Sook. With an exceptional knack for numbers, she instinctively reaches for a calculator the moment she witnesses Kang Sang Woong’s astonishing abilities.

The show is slated to be released on the fourth quarter of 2025. Are you excited for the show?