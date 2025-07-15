Bradley Cooper’s Surprise Cameo in James Gunn's Superman Has a Special Marlon Brando Connection, Director Reveals

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most talked-about films of recent times. While David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan’s chemistry on screen is heavily praised, another actor who took the audience by surprise is Bradley Cooper.

The actor’s cameo in the film was unexpected, yet impactful, giving the storyline the depth that it required.

The Maestro star played the role of Jor-El, the father of Superman, in the superhero film and makes an appearance right at the beginning of the movie. The character was initially played by Marlon Brando in the original Superman, which was released in 1978.

James Gunn talks about Bradley Cooper’s surprising cameo in Superman

While sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director and the co-head of DC revealed that he brought in Bradley Cooper by keeping Marlon Brando’s character in mind.

James Gunn said, “I needed somebody who could play Jor-El, who had the stature of what we imagine that character to be.” He further explained, “Somebody that could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando.”

Gunn and Cooper have a long-standing working relationship. The duo previously worked together in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, wherein the actor lent his voice for Rocket Raccoon.

During his appearance on the recent episode of Jake’s Takes, the filmmaker shared that his bond with the Oscar-nominated actor strengthened during the filming of the Marvel movies, and that made it easier for Gunn to approach Cooper for a cameo in Superman.

The director said, “We’ve stayed in close contact since the ‘Guardians’ movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director.”

He continued to reveal, “Hey, will you do me a favor? Come down, go to England, we’re going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El.”

As for the film, it revolves around Superman, who faces struggles in his personal life as well as at work. He gets questioned for his actions, and amid the conflicts, a tech billionaire, Lex Luthor, gets an opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of his way for good.

Superman is running successfully in theaters.

