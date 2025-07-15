Highest Opening Bollywood Movies Featuring Debutants Since 2010 In India: Dhadak tops; Saiyaara set to secure number one spot
Saiyaara releases in theatres on 18th June, 2025. The Mohit Suri film led by two debutants is all set to emerge as the highest opener among films featuring debutants.
Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is all set to hit the silver screens on 18th July, 2025. The advance bookings for the movie are open and the bookings are euphoric, pleasantly surprising the industry and the trade. This Friday is set to shock everyone in a good way, and new stars shall be born if the film's content clicks.
Saiyaara Looks Set To Open Above Rs 10 Crore At The Box Office On Day 1 In India
Early projections are that the Mohit Suri movie will comfortably cross Rs 10 crore net at the Indian box office on the opening day. Based on the momentum over the next couple of days, it can go even higher. Anything above Rs 8.75 crore net would mean that Saiyaara will become the highest opening film starring debutants in Bollywood.
The Record For The Biggest Debut In Bollywood Since 2010 Stands With Dhadak
The record for debuts since 2010 stands with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan (Ishaan did work in an inde film Beyond The Clouds before Dhadak). Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's Student Of The Year follow suit.
YRF, Dharma And NGE Have Launched The Most Talent In Bollywood
Yash Raj Films, Dharma Movies and Nadiadwala And Grandsons have launched the most new talent in the film industry. The opening day record that sits with Dharma, shall go to Yash Raj Films again this Friday.
The Highest India Net Openers By A Film Featuring Bollywood Debutants Are As Under
The following list includes only those films where there are no other established actors. Films like Kedarnath, Student of the Year 2 had actress like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey debuting but these films also featured Shushant Rajput and Tiger Shroff.
|Year
|Movie
|Day 1 India Net
|2018
|Dhadak
|Rs 8.75 crore
|2015
|Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon
|Rs 7.60 crore
|2012
|Student Of The Year
|Rs 7.50 crore
|2015
|Hero
|Rs 6.60 crore
|2013
|Heropanti
|Rs 6.50 crore
|2012
|Ishaqzaade
|Rs 4.50 crore
|2021
|Tadap
|Rs 3.80.crore
|2013
|Kai Po Che
|Rs 3.70 crore
|2012
|Vicky Donor
|Rs 2 crore
|2010
|Love Sex Aur Dhokha
|Rs 1.15 crore
|2010
|Band Baaja Baarat
|Rs 95 lakh
|2011
|Pyaar Ka Punchnama
|Rs 95 lakh
|2025
|Loveyapa
|Rs 90 lakh
|2015
|Masaan
|Rs 25 lakh
Saiyaara In Theatres
Saiyaara In Theatres
