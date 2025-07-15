Highest Opening Bollywood Movies Featuring Debutants Since 2010 In India: Dhadak tops; Saiyaara set to secure number one spot

Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is all set to hit the silver screens on 18th July, 2025. The advance bookings for the movie are open and the bookings are euphoric, pleasantly surprising the industry and the trade. This Friday is set to shock everyone in a good way, and new stars shall be born if the film's content clicks.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Looks Set To Open Above Rs 10 Crore At The Box Office On Day 1 In India

Early projections are that the Mohit Suri movie will comfortably cross Rs 10 crore net at the Indian box office on the opening day. Based on the momentum over the next couple of days, it can go even higher. Anything above Rs 8.75 crore net would mean that Saiyaara will become the highest opening film starring debutants in Bollywood.

The Record For The Biggest Debut In Bollywood Since 2010 Stands With Dhadak

The record for debuts since 2010 stands with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan (Ishaan did work in an inde film Beyond The Clouds before Dhadak). Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's Student Of The Year follow suit.

YRF, Dharma And NGE Have Launched The Most Talent In Bollywood

Yash Raj Films, Dharma Movies and Nadiadwala And Grandsons have launched the most new talent in the film industry. The opening day record that sits with Dharma, shall go to Yash Raj Films again this Friday.

Advertisement

The Highest India Net Openers By A Film Featuring Bollywood Debutants Are As Under

The following list includes only those films where there are no other established actors. Films like Kedarnath, Student of the Year 2 had actress like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey debuting but these films also featured Shushant Rajput and Tiger Shroff.

Year Movie Day 1 India Net 2018 Dhadak Rs 8.75 crore 2015 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Rs 7.60 crore 2012 Student Of The Year Rs 7.50 crore 2015 Hero Rs 6.60 crore 2013 Heropanti Rs 6.50 crore 2012 Ishaqzaade Rs 4.50 crore 2021 Tadap Rs 3.80.crore 2013 Kai Po Che Rs 3.70 crore 2012 Vicky Donor Rs 2 crore 2010 Love Sex Aur Dhokha Rs 1.15 crore 2010 Band Baaja Baarat Rs 95 lakh 2011 Pyaar Ka Punchnama Rs 95 lakh 2025 Loveyapa Rs 90 lakh 2015 Masaan Rs 25 lakh

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara's advance bookings are open. You can book your tickets from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Advance Booking Box Office: Saiyaara aims to take biggest opening for a newcomer film; Begins to show momentum in pre-sales