Tron: Ares Trailer OUT- Jeff Bridges Returns as Kevin Flynn, Jared Leto Stuns in Titular Role For Battle Between Humanity and AI

Disney has officially released the first trailer for Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron franchise. Set to hit theaters worldwide on October 10, 2025, the sci-fi sequel stars Jared Leto as Ares, a powerful program sent from the virtual Grid into the real world, a first for the series. Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares expands the universe created in the 1982 original and Tron: Legacy (2010).

The trailer hints at a face-off between humanity and artificial intelligence, showcasing sleek visuals from Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and a pulsating score from Nine Inch Nails. Notably, Jeff Bridges returns as Kevin Flynn, the legendary creator of the Grid who vanished in Tron: Legacy.

Here’s what the Tron: Ares trailer reveals

The Tron: Ares trailer introduces a new chapter in the Tron world, where the action unfolds outside the digital space. Ares (played by Oscar-winner Jared Leto) appears as a red-lit figure crossing over into reality. The film follows “a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” according to the official synopsis.

A standout line in the trailer comes from Evan Peters’ character Julian Dillinger: “So much talk of AI and big tech today. Virtual worlds, what are they going to look like? When will we get there? They are coming here.”

Nine Inch Nails’ new music and soundtrack

Alongside the trailer, Nine Inch Nails has dropped a new single titled As Alive As You Need Me to Be. It marks the band’s first music release in five years and is now available via Interscope Records. The song, co-produced by Boys Noize, leads the Tron: Ares soundtrack, which is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

The full Tron: Ares soundtrack is composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both Grammy and Oscar winners, known for their dark and atmospheric scores. The trailer makes it clear that music will be a big part of the film’s tone and energy.

Jeff Bridges reprises his role as Kevin Flynn, the original computer programmer who was last seen trapped in the Grid. His return adds continuity to the long-running franchise. The cast also includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, and Evan Peters, bringing fresh energy to the Tron universe.

