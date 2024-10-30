Culinary Class Wars' chef Triple Star’s divorce and dating controversy explained: Two-timing, ghosting, more allegations

Chef Triple Star, whose real name is Kang Seung Won, came into the limelight after starring in Netflix’s cooking survival show Culinary Class Wars. He was one of the finalists and gained a huge fanbase overnight, thanks to his good looks and, not to mention, his kitchen skills. However, the culinary star is now facing serious allegations from his former partners. His ex-wife accused him of cheating, while another woman, who he allegedly dated, has come forward with ghosting allegations.

The controversy first arose after Dispatch reported that person A, Triple Star’s ex-wife, contacted them regarding their past relationship and the events that led to their divorce. The two got married in May 2022, but the marriage lasted only about three months before ending in divorce.

However, the chef responded, saying that it was an "on-the-spot" divorce request from A. “There was no specific reason [given by her] for the divorce. I wanted to keep my family together. Honestly, I don’t know what I did wrong,” he told the media outlet.

His ex-wife delved deeper into their past relationship, revealing that the two met in 2014 when she was working in London and Kang Seung Won was a culinary student there. She explained that, as a student, he was having a hard time, so she helped him in many ways.

“I heard that, for a chef, the restaurant they work in is important. I was working at the time, so I had many connections. I looked around for a restaurant where Kang Seung Won could have some influence,” said Triple Star’s ex-wife.

She claimed that her friend’s friend (Y) had connections to Michelin-starred restaurants like Benu and Atelier Crenn, so she asked for help. Dispatch also reached out to this said friend, referred to as X, for verification, and they confirmed A’s claims, saying, “She begged me to ask him (Y) for a job for her boyfriend.”

X even confirmed that she received two Chanel bags from Triple Star’s ex-wife for helping him get a job at Benu. It was revealed that Y was close to an investor in this Michelin-starred restaurant, and thus the chef was able to get an interview there.

However, when asked, Kang Seung Won said, “I know that A bought two Chanel bags for X and Y. But to say that I got the job because she gave them bags? She just gave those bags to her close friends.”

He further explained that he sent emails to the restaurant and was able to land an unpaid internship for three months but was eventually hired full-time after just a month due to his skills, not Chanel bags.

A continued, claiming that there were also many relationship issues during their one year of long-distance dating from 2016 to 2017. However, even when they were both in South Korea, he allegedly became involved with other women from time to time, and even a man. Dispatch did not disclose A’s full statement about this man.

Chef Triple Star’s ex-wife also claimed that they broke up many times, and whenever such a break happened, Kang Seung Won wrote long letters to her, reflecting on his mistakes, such as ‘looking at other women.’ However, the Culinary Class Wars star has denied these claims.

On the other hand, another woman, referred to as B, also came forward with serious allegations against him. She claimed that they dated for four months, while Chef Triple Star stated it was only 1-2 months. According to B, he ghosted her suddenly without any explanation, and later she found out that he had been two-timing her with another woman. She also expressed her frustration when she heard that he had married A shortly after.

In addition, Dispatch also revealed a screenshot of a message exchange. Chef Triple Star allegedly sent messages to B when the media outlet was preparing to publish her statement. Finally, he was asked about another text he sent to A after finding out that she had a new boyfriend, in which he allegedly threatened to stab him to death.

However, Kang Seung Won initially tried to deny the claim, stating that the screenshot had been edited. He later said he had no knowledge of such a message and that even if he had sent it, he must have been angry, as he is not someone who makes threats.

