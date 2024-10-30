BTS’ Jimin’s Who claims No 36 on Billboard Hot 100 for 14th consecutive week; BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra lands at 99

BTS’ Jimin continues to reach new milestones on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest title track Who. Joining him is Jennie, who is also dominating the music chart with her solo comeback single Mantra. Two of the biggest K-pop releases of 2024 soaring high on the music chart, just show the power Jennie and Jimin hold as global superstars.

According to updates on October 30, Jimin’s Who has landed at No. 36 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. The song first debuted on the chart on August 3 and then peaked at No. 12 on August 10. This marks the hit track’s 14th consecutive week on the prestigious music chart.

On the other hand, MUSE, his second solo album continues to chart on Billboard 200 for 14 consecutive weeks as well. This week, the album has claimed the No. 128 spot. It peaked at No. 2 back on August 3, its debut date on the chart.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also solidifying her global status with her latest single Mantra. The song has landed at No. 99 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. This marks the track’s 2nd week on the esteemed music chart. Mantra debuted on the chart on October 26 and peaked at No. 98 on the same day.

Mantra is the solo comeback single by Jennie. The song arrived on October 11 and became an instant hit. In particular, the music video captured her in a completely new way. She didn't shy away from showing her daring fashion choices and fierce personality. In addition, the lyrics went absolutely viral online as it has a diss-like vibe capturing Jennie’s unapologetic attitude. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the IT Girl’s upcoming solo album.

Watch the MV for Mantra here:

On the other hand, Jimin’s MUSE which was released on July 19, marked a significant moment in his solo career. Now ARMYs are looking forward to his discharge from the mandatory military, which is scheduled for June 2025. Next year, he will reunite with his BTS bandmates and hopefully gift fans a new solo release as well.

