Culinary Class Wars tops global non-English TV list with 4 million views and Park Seo Joon’s Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 takes 2nd spot

Culinary Class Wars is a South Korean cooking show that managed to grab the attention of a global audience for its unique premise. The show took the top spot in the list of most-watched non-English TV shows globally with a total of 4 million views. Moreover, the thriller series Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 follows closely on the list with 3.7 million views.

On October 9, 2024, Netflix released the TOP 10 lists of shows with the most views from September 30, 2024, to October 6, 2024. Culinary Class Wars ranks first in the global non-English TV list with a total of 44.3 million hours. Moreover, it garnered 4 million views across 10 episodes released. The show also ranked TOP 10 in 18 countries, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and more.

Additionally, Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 grabs the second spot on the list with a total of 3.7 million views on the 7 episodes released on the same day. With 21.1 million hours viewed, the series is placed in the TOP 10 list in 30 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and more. Starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in the lead roles, the show is directed by Jung Dong Yoon and written by Kang Eun Kyung.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 also took a spot on the list and ranked 9th with 900 thousand views. This proves that the show is extremely popular not just domestically but globally as well. Set in 1945, during the occupation of Gyeongseong (now Seoul) by the Imperial Japanese Army, the plot of Gyeongseong Creature revolves around the brutal reality faced by Korean civilians. The story dives into the harrowing secret biological experiments conducted by the Japanese forces, subjecting men and women to unimaginable horrors.

The third spot is taken by none other than the popular K-drama series, Love Next Door. The series has ranked in third place for 8 consecutive weeks with a total of 2.5 million views. Across 16 episodes, the show has been viewed 47.3 million hours and ranked in the TOP 10 list for 37 countries including Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Bolivia, and more.

