BIGBANG's Daesung admits to keeping staff on standby without paying for waiting time; receives mixed reactions from fans

BIGBANG member Daesung made a debatable remark regarding labor payment in the latest episode of Zip Daesung, which starred Lisa from BLACKPINK. The episode released on February 28 saw the two of them having a candid conversation regarding how money runs out in several things, including payment of staff. However, his mention of the system of paying them did not sit right with many viewers, who considered it a violation of labor laws.

The discussion took place as Lisa took a break during the interview with the BIGBANG member to get her hair and makeup touched up. As Daesung sat quietly, she asked him if he would get a touch-up as well. To that, he replied he couldn't do that as his staff had already clocked out. Lisa expressed curiosity at that, exclaiming, "Did they leave on the dot? He answered her, saying his staff were free to clock out when there's no work; however, they ran errands nearby and would have to return back later.

It was during that time that Daesung made the controversial revelation of how the labor payment system worked there. He stated that they were only paid for the time they were actively working on-site and not for the time spent on standby or performing other tasks in the nearby area. From the BLACKPINK member's reaction to that, it could be made out that it was new knowledge for her. She said, "That’s not bad." A large group of fans were not happy about that kind of arrangement. They took to celebrity web portal Pann Choa to express their frustration regarding that, stating, "Celebrities abuse their power in that (South Korean) industry."

Advertisement

Some fans tried to defend the artist by blaming it on his production team. They wrote, "The probability of them (the video team) manipulating is 80%. Before a video is uploaded, it goes through several rounds of revisions, and at least three to four people give their approval." However, others were not convinced, saying, "Wow, people who are shielding this, do you even consider other people humans?" Some even tried to discard the matter, calling it a joke, which sparked further heated remarks like an affluent building owner in Gangnam was not eligible to make a joke like that.