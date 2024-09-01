Daily Dose of Sunshine family: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon and more reunite to celebrate drama's award wins

The cast and crew of Daily Dose of Sunshine came together to celebrate their 2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards wins. The drama starring Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon and more tells the stories of patients in the psychiatric ward and their caregivers. The emotional and heartwarming series about mental health received a lot of praise.

On August 31, actress Park Ji Yun took to Instagram and shared pictures with the cast and crew of Daily Dose of Sunshine as they celebrated the drama's wins. Daily Dose of Sunshine won the Best Drama and leading lady Park Bo Young took home the award for Best Actress at the 2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards. The award ceremony was held earlier this July. The pictures show the cast and crew including Yeon Woo Ji and Jang Dong Yoon coming together and celebrating their victory. See the pictures below.

Daily Dose of Sunshine was released in October last year and is streaming on Netflix. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too and is based on the real-life experiences of caregivers. It stars Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Sang Hee and Yoo In Soo.

Park Bo Young takes on the role of Jang Da Eun who is newly transferred to the psychiatric ward from the internal medicine department. Everything is new and challenging when she first joins in.

Advertisement

The project was directed by Lee Jae Gyoo who is also known for the hit zombie series All of Us Are Dead, Trap, King2Hearts and more. The script was written by Lee Nam Kyu, also known for Behind Your Touch and the Light in Your Eyes, and Kim Da Hee who also co-wrote Behind Your Touch.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young celebrate wrap up of Melo Movie’s filming; SEE PIC