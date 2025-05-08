DAY6's Jakarta concert organizer's apology over mismanagement doesn't sit well with attendees; fans say, 'Refund and close'

What was meant to be a celebratory night for DAY6 fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, turned into a night of disarray and distress. Serious organizational failures plagued the group’s recent concert. Hosted by local concert promoter Mecima Pro, the event left thousands of attendees facing unexpected inconveniences. This includes safety hazards and emotional distress. The situation escalated quickly online, prompting widespread criticism and eventually forcing Mecima Pro to issue a public apology.

Following the overwhelming backlash, Mecima Pro released an official statement across its social media accounts in Indonesian, English, and Korean. The company apologized to DAY6, JYP Entertainment, and all fans who attended the Jakarta concert. In its statement, Mecima Pro acknowledged that the concert experience had fallen below expectations. They admitted it had failed to uphold the standards that fans and artists deserve.

“Including the change of the venue, we sincerely apologize for all the inconveniences you experienced on the site on the days of the concert,” the statement read. “We take full responsibility for what happened. This was not the experience we had to provide, and we understand the frustration and discomfort it may have caused.”

The promoter claimed it is currently reviewing internal protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future. The company is currently in discussions with the Indonesian Music Promoters Association (APMI), as well as relevant government officials, to seek guidance on how to move forward. They emphasized its commitment to improving its event planning and coordination moving forward.

However, the apology did little to quell the anger among attendees. Many described the statement as vague and lacking accountability. It especially drew criticism for not directly addressing important issues, such as when they would provide refunds. Some fans viewed it as a routine damage-control effort rather than a sincere attempt to rectify the situation.

The DAY6 concert in Jakarta was highly anticipated, marking the band’s long-awaited return to Indonesian fans. However, excitement soon turned into chaos when the event suffered from major logistical problems. Fans reported a sudden, last-minute venue change that caused widespread confusion and disrupted travel plans. The revised venue reportedly lacked adequate infrastructure to handle the crowd size. That resulted in disorder at the entry points and confusion over seating arrangements.

Many attendees were left standing for hours outside the venue in harsh weather conditions, with minimal access to shelter, water, or assistance from staff. The seating layout, which had been promoted and sold under specific arrangements, was reportedly altered without proper notice. It left fans disoriented and unable to locate their correct spots. Making matters worse, Mecima Pro enforced a strict no-refund policy, even after these changes. This led to further frustration and accusations of mismanagement.

Videos and testimonies flooded social media platforms. Fans shared clips of overcrowded entrances, poor crowd control, and visibly distressed attendees. As word spread, international fans also joined the conversation. They demand accountability and raise concerns over the safety of both fans and artists.

