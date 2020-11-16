Dear Oppa: A fan from India pens a heartfelt poem dedicated to BTS about how they make her smile bright

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, T Tamilarashi from India writes a heartfelt poem to all the members of BTS, whom she promises to be a fan of til the end.

Over the past few days, faithful Pinkvilla readers may have come across our recently kickstarted Dear Oppa series which sees fans from all across the world pour their heart and soul for their favourite K-drama and K-pop stars. Whether it be revealing what aspects it is that made them a fan in the first place or even thanking them for providing some much-craved distraction from our harsh reality in 2020, you're allowed to be your absolute candid best.

Today's heartfelt letter comes from T Tamilarashi from India who penned a poem to her favourite K-pop band: BTS. Her p wasn't just directed at one member but the band as a collective. Read her poem below:

I was just me, until I met you

I started loving you more than anything

Couldn't blame anyone for falling in love with you.

I may not be beautiful,

I may not be white.

I don't have anything to give,

But I won't forget to love you.

People may call me dumb for loving someone who doesn't even know my existence,

But I atleast hope my love reaches you somehow, in the name of ARMY.

You were the reason I started loving myself

Thanks for coming in my life

I promise to stay with you till the end.

I haven't seen you in person,

But I know you.

I haven't talked to you,

But I hear you.

I have never touched you,

But I feel you, I feel you through your voice and your music.

I haven't spent time with you,

But I somehow miss you.

Being related to you guys makes my life better.

Just looking at your photos

Makes me smile like crazy.

Just listening to your songs gives me chills.

I may have never voted for you,

But I sincerely pray for you to win.

I may have never bought your merch,

But I want them soo dearly.

I want to attend your concert,

But I don't think I can.

You guys may not even notice me,

But I will never stop supporting you.

I respect you for all that you've done

And for all that you are yet to achieve.

The seven of you created a universe

We are proud to be your universe, your AMI.

We don't belong to this world,

We belong to the world that you created.

I want to see you

I want to be with you

And all I ever want is you.

Just stay the way you are.

Stay happy and stay healthy.

All the bad days are nothing to me with you.

Saranghae BTS,

Borahae.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines reveals BTS singer Jin transformed her in an ARMY member

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama or K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×