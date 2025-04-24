Did aespa’s Giselle undergo multiple plastic surgeries since debut? Netizens claim she has ‘new face every comeback’

A recent viral post alleging that aespa's Giselle underwent plastic surgery has ignited a fierce and divided reaction among netizens, sparking a wider conversation about beauty standards and the treatment of female idols in the K-pop industry.

The post, which has amassed over 137,000 views since it was shared on April 22 on TikTok, showcases a comparison of two images of Giselle: one from her debut and another taken at a recent concert. The post argues that there has been a noticeable shift in her "overall impression," with some pointing to her facial features as evidence of alleged cosmetic enhancements.

The images in question, one from Giselle's early days as a member of aespa and the other from her more recent performances, highlight subtle but apparent differences in her appearance. While some netizens speculated that these changes were the result of plastic surgery, others suggested that makeup techniques and possible cosmetic treatments were to blame, making it a common occurrence in the industry.

Comments on the post were deeply divided. Many users voiced their suspicions about surgery, with some commenting on how it appeared that Giselle had undergone multiple cosmetic procedures over time. Others pointed out what they believed was evidence of surgery, specifically focusing on her nose, while expressing disappointment, noting that they preferred her appearance during the Savage era when she looked more confident and bold. These remarks reflected a general sentiment that Giselle's appearance had drastically changed since her debut, which they attributed to potential surgical interventions.

However, a significant number of Giselle's fans and other netizens pushed back against these accusations, defending her against what they saw as an unfair double standard. They pointed out that cosmetic surgery and makeup transformations are routine in the K-pop industry, and such critiques are often disproportionately aimed at female idols, especially when compared to male idols, who tend to face less scrutiny for similar changes.

In contrast to the plastic surgery claims, other defenders pointed out that Giselle’s apparent change could be the result of simple cosmetic treatments like skincare or contouring, alongside the art of makeup. As is often the case in K-pop, idols undergo intense grooming and beauty regimens to maintain their image, which frequently includes the use of makeup to create different looks.

