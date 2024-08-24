NewJeans, CL, aespa’s Giselle and more K-pop stars attend Kanye West's Vultures Listening Experience in South Korea

On July 6, it was announced that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) would be visiting Korea for the first time in 14 years. The artist hosted a listening party for his and Ty Dolla $ign’s second album, Vultures, Volume 2. These events, which have been held in other locations, are essentially concerts featuring performances by both artists.

At the VULTURES listening party, NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, and Danielle were prominently spotted in the audience, drawing significant attention. The trio was seen eagerly awaiting Ye's performance. Shortly after, 2NE1's CL and Minzy also made their appearance, and the two groups exchanged greetings and smiles, adding to the excitement and buzz among those in attendance.

Kanye arrived in Korea on the 23 August, Friday morning of the highly anticipated concert, which was believed to be sold out. As with previous listening events, the concert attracted a range of celebrities, which proved to be the case.

Numerous Korean musicians, including K-hip-hop artists and K-pop stars, were spotted in the audience. Among them were 2NE1's CL and Minzy, aespa's Giselle and Winter, Jeon So Mi, NewJeans' Minji, Danielle, and Hanni, B.I, TREASURE's Jihoon, Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Doyoung, and Haruto, among others.

For the Korean fans in attendance, the listening party was an unforgettable experience. Kanye West took to the stage with a microphone and performed a medley of 77 of his songs live over the course of 2.5 hours—a rare feat even at his own concerts.

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group made up of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They debuted on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which reached the number-one position on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. Their follow-up release, Hype Boy, holds the record for the longest-running song on the Billboard Global 200 by a K-pop female act.

The name NewJeans symbolizes the group's ambition to create a timeless image, akin to the enduring appeal of jeans. It also plays on the phrase "new genes," suggesting their role in ushering in a new generation of pop music. Their second EP, Get Up, reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold over one million copies in South Korea. The lead single, Super Shy, became their highest-charting track on the Billboard Global 200 (at number two), the US Billboard Hot 100, and the UK Singles Chart.

NewJeans has garnered several rookie awards and been featured in notable listicles, including Time's Next Generation Leaders and Forbes's Korea Power Celebrity 40. In 2023, IFPI named NewJeans the eighth best-selling artist worldwide.

