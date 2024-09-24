BLACKPINK's Lisa announces Asia fan meeting tour across 5 countries including Singapore, Thailand, and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be holding a fan meeting tour in Asia in November 2024 across several countries. After gaining immense attention following the release of two singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman featuring Rosalía, the artist is set to meet her fans from all over the world.

On September 24, 2024, LLOUD made the announcement that BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be holding an interactive session with her fans titled Lisa Fan Meetup Asia 2024. In the poster, several countries along with the dates have been mentioned, which include Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The event will start on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024.

Furthermore, Lisa has been confirmed to headline at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. It is expected that the artist will be performing the recently released singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman featuring Rosalía, along with a new song she is set to drop in the coming days. She is also set to perform at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.