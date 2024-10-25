'Discussing contract renewal': CUBE Entertainment responds to (G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon leaving agency report

(G)I-DLE's agency CUBE Entertainment addressed reports of Jeon Soyeon leaving the agency. They stated that the contract renewal is still being discussed. Soyeon is the rapper of (G)I-DLE who is also known for producing many of their hit songs. She received public attention for competing in Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar while she was a trainee.

On October 25, Xportsnews reported that (G)I-DLE's Soyeon has decided to part ways with her agency CUBE Entertainment after discussions of contract renewal. Her contract is set to expire this November. CUBE Entertainment responded to these reports and stated that the contract renewal with Soyeon is under process and as for now, she will be fulfilling her activities according to schedule.

While performing during a concert in Seoul in August, Soyeon changed the lyrics to her solo song Is this bad b****** number? and mentioned that her contract was to expire in November. But the agency initially denied the rumors and claimed that (G)I-DLE's contract renewal is planned for next year. Later they confirmed that Soyeon's contract will be expiring in November and they are currently discussing the renewal.

(G)I-DLE was formed by Cube Entertainment and made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered various charts. The members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua.

The group made their latest comeback with I Sway in July. I Sway marked (G)I-DLE’s second album this year. In January they had released their second full-length album 2. On July 8, the group made another comeback with the album I Sway which includes the title track Klaxon. This marked their seventh mini-album.

