IU and Park Bo Gum open up on 'awkward' kiss in When Life Gives You Tangerines as friends of 13 years: 'Really tried to...'

The adorable romance between IU and Park Bo Gum in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines has enchanted viewers. O Ae Sun and Yang Gwan Sik's first kiss in a picturesque grassy field was one of the most talked-about scenes from the show. Because of its honest and unvarnished depiction of two people discovering their feelings, this sweet and slightly awkward scene swiftly became popular on the internet. According to IU's recent interview with Teen Vogue, the kiss scene was painstakingly planned, down to the script's mention of a trembling fist. "That particular scene is written down to every little detail in the script. So there actually was a line that said, "You see a fist that trembles." And so we just really try to stay loyal to everything that was written in the script as possible."

Park Bo Gum added that even the unique moment where his character kisses IU's upper lip was intentional and followed exactly as described. "That detail was also already written in the script. So we try to stay as loyal as what was written by the writer", he explained. Further, Park Bo Gum shares that IU's character looked so good with that short hair. He quoted, "IU just looks so good with her very short-cut hair, her bob that you see. I think I speak for any guy out there that if you just see Ae sun."

In addition to their on-screen chemistry, IU and Park Bo Gum discussed their 13-year friendship. After meeting at a commercial shoot, the two later reconnected when Park Bo Gum appeared in IU's drama The Producers. They are now in their 30s and finally share the limelight, and Park Bo Gum describes that comfort in their long-standing friendship helped them to create unforgettable chemistry in When Life Gives You Tangerines. "We felt very comfortable around each other. I almost wish we had spent more time together. We had a great time on set, and I hope to collaborate with you again, especially now that the time has passed and I can look back on it."

IU also shared her first reaction upon learning Park Bo Gum would play Yang Gwan Sik, jokingly questioning how someone so handsome could embody the role. "Is it okay for him to be that good-looking?" she quipped, suggesting that anyone on Jeju Island would instantly fall for him. With their undeniable chemistry and years of friendship, it's no surprise When Life Gives You Tangerines is winning hearts worldwide.

Park Bo Gum and IU's series When Life Gives You Tangerines has garnered positive buzz worldwide. Currently on its fourth volume, the series is set to conclude on March 28, 2025. The story follows Yang Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum) and O Ae Sun (played by IU) as they navigate their intertwined lives.

Apart from this, IU ranked first among the most buzzworthy South Korean actors this week, followed by her When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Park Bo Gum at No. 2. The Good Data Corporation now includes OTT shows in its rankings, leading to the Netflix drama taking the top spot. Now, that's what we call a powerful friendship.