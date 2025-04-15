ENHYPEN aims for Billboard Hot 100 after Coachella 2025 fame; which member might get emotional?

Popular fourth-gen K-pop group ENHYPEN made a spectacular debut at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12. Their high-energy acts and stunning live vocals earned them immense acclaim and took their popularity to new heights. Following a successful show, the seven members of the group sat for an interview with Billboard on April 14 and talked about their future plans and ambitions and what their reactions might be like if they achieved their desired feat.

ENHYPEN was asked by the interviewer what being high up meant to them. To that, leader Jungwon responded with a prompt remark—"No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100." His statement made all the other members and the host laugh. However, it also highlighted his commitment to his craft and leadership. Jake took on the comment, saying, "It was really cool to see the Billboard sign above our photo today." On being asked when they think they might attain the feat, Heeseung confidently said, "Soon."

They were also asked what their reactions might be if they ever saw their group's name beside No. 1 of the Billboard Hot 100. Jake replied, "When I imagine that moment, I just hope we get to celebrate and have a chill party with the guys." Sunghoon mentioned, "I think we’d definitely talk about the past. We’d probably start from the beginning and go all the way back—like, even 10 years ago." He also felt that it might be too overwhelming for them and some might even tear up. "I’m pretty sure some of us would cry," Sunghoon said.

As per Jungwon, two members were likely to get the most emotional. He mentioned, "Sunoo might be crying, and Heeseung." While talking of the Billboard dream, Jake recalled a past experience from their trainee days. He revealed, "At our company, the trainees print out the Billboard Hot 100 every week and post it in the lounge so they can watch how trends change. It’s kind of surreal because I went through that process myself not too long ago.”

