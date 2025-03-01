ENHYPEN’s Heeseung receives 17 calls from sasaeng fans during live, expresses frustration: 'How many times...'

ENHYPEN member Heeseung ENHYPEN member Heeseung became the latest victim of a pervasive issue in the K-pop industry: stalking and private information leaks by overly obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs. On February 28, the K-pop idol did a Weverse live, with the intention of reconnecting with his fans and having a chill time with them. However, his plan was ruined when a sasaeng kept calling him, leading to his live being disrupted.

During the live broadcast, Heeseung asked the person concerned to not call him, but they did it again and again. As per a fan's revelation on X (formerly Twitter), the ENHYPEN artist received as many as 17 calls and was extremely frustrated at the happening. The K-pop idol, who is known for his calm and composed demeanor, seemed to have lost his cool as he exclaimed, "Don’t call me, seriously!” Even after several requests, the caller didn't stop. After the third call, an upset Heeseung said, "How many times has it been already?

Fans speculated that the K-pop idol might have gotten even more calls before he started the live as he looked pissed since receiving the first one during the broadcast. The screen kept freezing again and again due to the unwanted calls. Heeseung's tone turned stern, as he emphasized the gravity of the situation saying, "You think just because i say it nicely, it means i’m okay with this? Stop calling!" Being unable to bear with the situation anymore, he abruptly ended the live. Fans expressed their disappointment to the entire incident, saying, "i bet heeseung wanted to stay but with the situation of him constantly getting calls from those ssngs.... oh i really need all of them to perish."

Advertisement

This incident reignited discussions about the ongoing concerns surrounding the safety and security of artists in the Korean entertainment industry. Recently, Stray Kids' Lee Know also faced a similar situation of personal information leak by a sasaeng. Just weeks before, Heeseung's teammate Sunghoon became the victim of stalking in his dorm. TWICE members were also stalked recently.