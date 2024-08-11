When ENHYPEN’s Sunoo revealed he didn't leave all-girls dance club in high school due to best friend; know more

ENHYPEN is the world-renowned K-pop boy group who recently made a comeback with their second studio album ROMANCE: UNTOLD. ENHYPEN member Sunoo who has many times gone viral for his iconic expressions and replies once revealed about one of his close friends who is a girl from his high school.

In March 2022, during one of his Weverse lives, Sunoo of ENHYPEN got candid about his time as a high schooler. Sunoo was part of a dance club in his high school, but it only had girl members so he once even thought of leaving it.

During the live, Sunoo went on to first explain that he had a seatmate who was a girl, he revealed he was still in contact with her. The ENHYPEN member went on to reveal that she was the friend who joined the dance club in the school with him.

Sunoo also revealed how he became best friends with her, he went on to say that she was initially shy and quiet totally opposite to him, as he is not reserved. He revealed that he was the one who started a conversation trying to become friends with her and while he was trying to connect with her, she revealed she liked dancing (like him).

When Sunoo’s seatmate revealed she wanted to join the dance club in their high school, it was a good coincidence. So he gave the idea that they should join together. But later he found out that the dance club had no male members, he was the only one.

Even Sunoo was the only boy who went to audition so he said to his girl bestie that he might not be able to join, but then she said she needed him. So, Sunoo finally joined the dance club for one semester and he used to practice dance with that girl bestie. After joining the ENHYPEN member found there were many nice seniors.

Watch ENHYPEN’s Sunoo revealing about his girl bestie who stopped him from quitting dance club here:

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo also noted that being the only man in the dance club had its own benefits as it felt like he was special.

In other news, ENHYPEN made their highly awaited comeback with their second studio album ROMANCE: UNTOLD on July 12, 2024, with XO (Only If You Say Yes) as the lead track.

